Leave Iran immediately, remain vigilant: India issues emergency advisory to its citizens

New Delhi: India issued an advisory on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, urging its citizens in Iran to leave the country as soon as possible. The advisory cited the evolving security situation amid rising regional tensions and protests. The advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

The advisory stated, “Tourists are advised to leave Iran using available means of transport, including commercial flights.”

This new warning comes amidst escalating tensions in the region, including concerns about potential US military action against Iran and ongoing protests in parts of the country, which have reportedly resulted in over 2,000 deaths.

India urges its citizens to be vigilant and avoid areas of unrest

Indian authorities urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid areas of unrest. The embassy in Tehran reiterated that “all Indian nationals and PIOs should exercise utmost caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, remain in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran, and monitor local media for any developments.”

Keep travel, immigration and other documents ready; Emergency helpline numbers issued

For assistance, the embassy has activated emergency helplines and shared several contact numbers and an official email ID for consular assistance. Indians who have not yet registered with the embassy were urged to do so on the Ministry of External Affairs’ online portal, and families in India were requested to complete the registration on their behalf if internet access is disrupted in Iran.

Indian citizens were also advised to keep their travel and immigration documents, including passports and identity cards, readily accessible and to contact the embassy for assistance if needed.

US military activity at Al Udeid Air Base

US military activity at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar has shown increased operational activity, as reported by India Today using flight-tracking data from FlightRadar24, said media reports.

The Al Udeid Air Base is located about 35 kilometers southwest of Doha, the capital of Qatar. It is home to more than 10,000 US troops. This is one of the largest American military bases in the region, with a 4,500-meter-long runway capable of accommodating large military aircraft such as B-52 strategic bombers and transport planes.

