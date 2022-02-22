New Delhi: In view of the continued high level of tensions in Ukraine, India on Tuesday advised students and its citizens to leave that country temporarily. “Embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by Medical Universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, Embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining of the education process for Indian students. Students are advised, in the interest of their safety to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities. Updates received in this regard would be conveyed subsequently”, the advisory read.Also Read - 'World Can't Afford Another Conflict': India Calls For Diplomatic Efforts As Way Forward For Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Notably, Indian students pursuing higher education in Ukraine have been caught in an uncertain and difficult situation amid the ongoing eastern European country's growing tensions with neighbouring Russia. While parents are worried about the well-being of their children, the students are going through the hectic process of looking for flight tickets to return to India.

Reports said that students at Ternopil Medical University in Kyiv are in constant touch with the Indian Embassy. The varsity is also extending all aid to the students. If reports are to be believed, Ukraine has 20,000 Indian citizens. Most of them are medical students.

Earlier in the day, the Embassy had asked the students to keep an eye on its social media for all the updates. Around 50 per cent of Indian students have already booked tickets for home while the rest of them are trying to book one.

Meanwhile, Embassy has announced additional flights from Ukraine due to increased uncertainty and a rise in tension. “Additional flights are being organised. Four flights from Kyiv to Delhi to operate on Feb 25, Feb 27 and March 6, 2022”, said the ministry.