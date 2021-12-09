New Delhi: As the deadline for the vaccine drive is nearing, several municipal corporations across the country are gearing up to inoculate people with various attractive incentives. While some are offering free mobile phones, others are offering cheap petrol to attract more people to get vaccinated. Despite giving more than 130 crore doses of COVID jabs, the country might miss the deadline to vaccinate all eligible population by the year-end, reports suggest. Moreover, the fear looms large in the wake of the Omicron variant that was detected in several states. Here’s how the civic bodies are gearing up to vaccinate people:Also Read - Govt Extends Suspension of Scheduled International Commercial Flights Services Till January 31

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has adopted a unique initiative to offer mobile phones worth Rs 60,000 to a lucky draw contest winner. This is being done to motivate people to get vaccinated. On the other hand, the Hingoli Municipal Council in Maharashtra planned to motivate people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 by offering them prizes like LED televisions, refrigerators and washing machines. The officials have decided to hold a lucky draw on December 27 for city residents who get vaccinated between December 2 and 24.

Chandrapur Municipal Corporation: In the similar manner, the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has announced a lucky draw to offer refrigerator, washing machine and LED television set as first, second and third prizes, respectively. The draw is meant for people who get vaccinated at the civic-run centres between November 12 and 24.

Nuh Municipal Corporation: The Nuh Municipal Corporation in Haryana, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates, is offering discounts on medicines, free helmets and dinner sets for the vaccinated people. The Nuh administration said that it has tied up with petrol pump dealers to offer discount of 50 paise per litre to fully vaccinated people.

In one side when local bodies are pushing for the vaccination drive with incentives, on the other side, some states have decided to ban the unvaccinated people from using public transport and places.

Recently, the Kerala government said it will not provide free treatment to Covid patients who have not been vaccinated. Earlier this month, the Karnataka government also banned unvaccinated people from public life. The state also made it compulsory for the parents of children below 18 years of age, who are going to schools or colleges, to get fully vaccinated.

In the similar way, the Madurai district administration has announced that unvaccinated people will not be allowed to enter a number of public places from December 12.