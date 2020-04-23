New Delhi: After apprehensions were raised by some companies in the wake of the lockdown extension, the Union Home Ministry on Thursday issued a clarification, saying no legal action will be taken against the CEO of a company nor any factory will be sealed in case an employee tests positive for COVID-19. Also Read - Amid Lockdown, India Witnessing Progress in Economic Activities in Rural Areas, Says Home Ministry

Writing a letter to the chief secretaries of all states and union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said some apprehensions, based on wrong interpretation of the guidelines, have been raised in the media and by some companies having manufacturing facilities. Also Read - ‘Ensure Adequate Security to Health Workers to Prevent Violence Against Them,’ Home Ministry Writes to States

In the letter to the states, the Home Secretary listed three wrong apprehensions such as: (A) States may take legal action including imprisonment of CEO in case a COVID-19 positive employee is found in the factory. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: Home Ministry Announces Fresh Exemptions on Specific Services | Read Details Here

(B) In such a situation, the premises of the factory would be sealed for 3 months.

(C) In case of non-compliance of precautionary measures, the factory may be closed down for two days and may be allowed to restart after full compliance.

“I would like to clarify that there is no such clause in the consolidated revised guidelines and therefore there is no basis for such misplaced apprehensions,” Bhalla said in his letter.