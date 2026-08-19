‘Legal Cockroaches’ to take to streets against BCI chief Manan Mishra tomorrow, CJP backs protest

The Bombay Bar Association on Wednesday rejected Bar Council chairman Manan Mishra’s apology, arguing that it was 'not a genuine expression of remorse.'

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The row began after Bar Council announced a temporary freeze on NALSAR enrollments for 2026. File image/ANI

Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das has announced a “protest alert”, saying “legal cockroaches” will gather at 10 am on Thursday, August 20, to protest against Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Mishra and demand his resignation. The protest comes amid the ongoing dispute over NALSAR, Hyderabad.

Das said the All India Young Advocates Association had called the protest and stated that he supported peaceful demonstrations that “seek accountability and maintain high standards of conduct for those holding public office.”

#ProtestAlert It seems the Legal Cockroaches have united and will be protesting against the Chairman of the Bar Council of India tomorrow at 10 AM and demanding his resignation. The protest has been called by the All India Young Advocates Association. I support any form of… pic.twitter.com/NLJuXR7fpU — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 19, 2026

The former journalist further noted that the Bombay Bar Association also called for Mishra’s resignation on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Bombay Bar Association had “strongly condemned” the actions taken by BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra against students of NALSAR (National Academy of Legal Studies and Research) University of Law. The Bar body termed his apology as “clearly berated” and said it was an “attempt to assuage the situation”.

The Association said in its August 18 letter that Mishra’s apology was not a “genuine expression of remorse”. It added that the BCI chairman “should have resigned” from his position.

Students of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) had last week raised objections to BCI chairman Manan Mishra and Chief Justice of India Surya Kant attending their convocation. Students called on the BCI to issue an unconditional apology to the student and faculty community at Hyderabad’s NALSAR University of Law.

BCI Chairman under fire

The Bar Council of India froze the enrolment of NALSAR University of Law’s entire 2026 graduating batch after students campaigned against CJI Surya Kant attending their convocation.

Hours later, however, the BCI revoked its order. In a communication, BCI chairman Manan Mishra said the Council had “thoroughly discussed and deliberated” on his earlier letter and subsequently modified the enrolment ban.

Also Read | ‘Sincerely regret’: BCI chief apologises to law students amid NALSAR controversy

According to him, the council unanimously agreed that the majority of NALSAR’s 2026 graduating students were innocent and did not intend to participate in any act meant to show disrespect.

“All the students will be entitled to get enrolled with the state bar councils of their choice,” the amended order said. However, the communication clarified that the BCI will continue with the factual inquiry into the controversy.

BCI Chairman apologises

On Independence Day, BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra expressed regret and apologised to the law students, saying he was sorry if anything linked to the controversy, including his words, had hurt their sentiments.

Referring to the developments following the NALSAR row, Mishra said the situation had caused “concern and anguish” among a section of the student community. Mishra acknowledged that whenever students felt hurt or sad, they had the right to be heard with “patience, sensitivity and respect.”

Also Read | U-turn by Vijay Govt: Tamil Nadu withdraws directive on students joining Left, CJP protests amid criticism

“If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same,” the BCI chairman said.

“There should be no hesitation in saying so. An expression of regret is not a matter of prestige or ego. It is simply an acknowledgement that the feelings and concerns of our students matter,” he added.