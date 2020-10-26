Jammu: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won six seats while an Independent candidate has bagged one seat as counting of votes is underway for polls to 26 seats in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) and final election results will be declared as soon as the counting is over. Also Read - Major Setback to PDP as 3 Jammu-based Leaders Quit Party Over Mehbooba Mufti's Flag Remark

According to latest trends, BJP, INC and Independents are leading on three seats each.

BJP, INC, AAP and 23 Independent candidates contested the elections for 26 seats.

Leh recorded a 65.07 per cent turnout in the 6th LAHDC elections on Thursday, an official spokesman said.

The BJP won seats of Turtik, Hundar, Diskit, Tegar, Panamik, Tangtse, and only seat was won by an Independent is Chushul. BJP defeated INC candidates in the polls.

Counting of votes started at the Amphitheatre of SSK, Tisuru, Leh around 9 am.

