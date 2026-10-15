Lentils, roti, and floor beds: How was CJP’s Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka’s first night at Tihar Jail

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka: Cockroach Janata Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been sent to Tihar Jail. Officials stated that the two CJP leaders are being treated like ordinary prisoners.

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Lentils, roti, and floor beds: How was CJP's Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka's first night at Tihar Jail (PTI)

Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka of the Cockroach Janata Party were sent to jail on a five-day judicial remand and are currently lodged in Tihar Jail. It is reported that they are being treated like ordinary prisoners inside the jail. They are being given dal-roti and vegetables for meals and provided with blankets to sleep on the floor. Both have been kept in separate cells in Tihar Jail.

According to jail officials, this arrangement has been made to ensure the safety of both leaders and prevent potential conflicts with other inmates. Both have been remanded in judicial custody for five days. Jail sources said that both leaders were brought to Tihar Jail under tight security. Police personnel have been deployed outside their cells 24 hours a day. According to officials, this step has been taken in view of the possibility of new inmates being threatened, assaulted, or attempting to extort money from other inmates.

Land to sleep on and bread and lentils to eat

According to the Telegraph report, a jail official stated that the two leaders are being treated like other undertrials and are not given any special privileges. He stated that they will be given a standard diet of lentils, roti, and vegetables. They will be provided with sleeping arrangements on the floor and only blankets. Their cells will also have access to newspapers and television. According to the official, both leaders have toilets in their cells, and their movements are restricted for security reasons. They will be allowed to take morning and evening walks in their wards under police supervision.

CJP leaders were arrested for this reason

The jail presence of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka comes amid ongoing protests demanding electoral reforms. Both were arrested in connection with the Jantar Mantar protest. A magistrate ordered them to five days’ judicial custody for protesting at Jantar Mantar on Monday after the site was removed from the list of designated protest sites. A jail warden said the two leaders appeared calm and cooperative. He added that they are young and educated and spoke to officials while being brought to the jail.

Prisoners wake up at five in the morning

The daily routine of prisoners in Tihar Jail begins at 5 a.m. They are counted at 6 a.m., and breakfast is served at 7 am. Breakfast typically consists of two slices of bread and tea, while on some days, puri-sabzi is also served. Lunch is served between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. It consists of rice, roti, dal, and a dry vegetable. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m., and after the mandatory count, prisoners are locked back in their barracks or cells at 7 p.m. The jail houses over 14,000 prisoners, nearly three-quarters of whom are undertrials. Maintaining security within the prison requires constant vigilance by officials, as there have been incidents of clashes and attacks between prisoners.