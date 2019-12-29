New Delhi: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Sunday arrived in India on a private visit. The Irish PM is of Indian-origin and has come to meet his family on what is a private trip, according to reports.

Varadkar, accompanied by his family members, arrived at his ancestral home in Varad village in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. His father, Ashok Varadkar, is from the state.

He is scheduled to leave for Mumbai after visiting his relatives.

The 40-year-old, whose post is officially called ‘Taoiseach,’ is the 14th Prime Minister of Ireland, a post he was elected to in June 2017. He came out as gay in 2015, becoming the first Irish minister to do so. He is hence the first gay Prime Minister of Ireland, as well as the fourth openly gay head of government in the modern times.

Additionally, he is the first Indian-origin Taoiseach of Ireland.

Born in the Irish capital Dublin on January 18, 1979, Varadkar is the current head of the Fine Gael party, the ruling as well as one of the two prominent political parties the country. He has also been the Minister of Defence and a doctor by profession. Last year, he had featured on Fortune’s annual list of 40 young and influential people in the field of business, inspiring others with their work.