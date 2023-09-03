Udhampur Horror: Leopard Takes Away Four-Year-Old Girl In Jammu And Kashmir

A four-year-old girl in Udhampur, J&K has been taken away by a leopard on September 2 and search teams were dispatched from the Udhampur control room. The girl has not yet been rescued and the range officer calls this an extremely unfortunate incident.

Representative Image

New Delhi: In a shocking incident being reported from Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, a four-year-old girl has been taken away by a leopard on September 2, 2023 at around 7:00-8:00 PM. As soon as the range officer of that region received the information regarding this mishap, he dispatched search teams from the Udhampur Control Room, however, the girl has not yet been found. This is not the first time such an incident has taken place in Udhampur, a similar unfortunate incident also took place a couple of years ago when another 4-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in this area.

Trending Now

Leopard Takes Away Four-Year-Old Girl In J&K

As mentioned earlier, an unfortunate incident has been reported from Udhampur, J&K where a leopard has taken away a four-year-old girl and the search teams have still not been able to locate the girl. Rakesh Sharma, the Range Officer, J&K Wildlife Department, Udhampur, in a conversation with news agency ANI, said, ‘As we got the information, we dispatched teams from Udhampur control room. We’re here to ensure that such incidents don’t occur in the future. This is a very unfortunate incident, and we will do all the help possible to the victim’s family.’

You may like to read

Udhampur, J&K | Between 7-8pm, a 4-year-old girl was taken away by a leopard. As we got the information, we dispatched teams from Udhampur control room. We’re here to ensure that such incidents don’t occur in the future. This is a very unfortunate incident, and we will do all the… pic.twitter.com/gabR7L4Tcs — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2023

The Range Officer has also said that this is not the first time such a incident has happened and they have been holding various awareness campaigns regarding the same. Rakesh Sharma said, ‘During our awareness campaigns, we do request people that during dawn and dusk, don’t let children, women and senior citizens go alone.’

Efforts are constantly being made to find the missing girl; wildlife officials and forest rangers are looking for the missing child together.

Similar Incident Was Reported A Few Years Ago

In June 2021, it was reported that a leopard had dragged a four-year-old girl Ada from Ompora village in Budgam district of Jammu Kashmir when she was playing in the lawn of her house alone. The kid’s mutilated body was recovered from the forest nursery the next day, which was about one kilometre away from her house.

As per official records in 2021, since 2011, close to 200 people have been killed and more than two thousand people were injured in attacks by ferocious wild animals. Speaking separately, there have been more than 100 deaths and more than 1,800 people have been injured in Kashmir alone while the figures in Jammu are more than 100 in terms of death and more than 1800 people have been injured by the wild animals.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES