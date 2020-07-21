New Delhi: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, infamous for his frequent foot in mouth remarks, was back at it again as a video emerged on social media showing him making disparaging remarks about Jats and Punjabis. In the same video, however, he is seen showering praise on the Bengali community. Also Read - Those Against Hindi, Don't Love India: Tripura CM Biplab Deb on Imposition Row

The said video is from an event which took place at the Agartala Press Club on Sunday. In it, the Chief Minister can be seen saying, “When we talk about the people of Punjab, we say he’s a Punjabi or a Sardar. They may be less intelligent but very strong. One can’t win them over with strength but with love or affection”. Also Read - Tripura CM Biplab Deb's Wife Files For Divorce, Alleges Domestic Violence

On Jats, this is what he had to say: “A large number of Jats live in Haryana. What do the people say about them? That they too are less intelligent but very healthy. If challenged, a Jat will bring a gun from his house”. Also Read - PM Modi's Flagship Startup India Scheme Created 4,000 New Jobs For People in Tripura, Says CM Biplab Deb

However, he was all praise for the Bengalis, about whom he said, “It is said that one shouldn’t challenge a Bengali regarding their intelligence. Bengalis are very intelligent and it is their identity”.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, a Jat himself, was among those who shared the clip on social media. Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Haryana CM ML Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, he tweeted: “Shameful and unfortunate. BJP’s Tripura CM Biplab Deb has insulted our Sikh brothers from Punjab and Haryana’s Jats by calling them ‘less intelligent’. This show the low mindset of the BJP”.

शर्मनाक व दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण! भाजपा के मुख्यमंत्री, त्रिपुरा,बिप्लब देव ने पंजाब के सिख भाइयों व हरियाणा के जाट समाज को अपमानित कर उनका “दिमाग़ कम” बताया ये भाजपा की औछी मानसिकता है। खट्टरजी व दुष्यंत चौटाला चुप्प क्यों हैं?

मोदी जी और नड्डाजी कहाँ हैं?

माफ़ी माँगे, कार्यवाही करें pic.twitter.com/whI8QOyKVk — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 20, 2020

“Why are Khattar ji and Dushyant Chautala silent? Where are Modi ji and Nadda ji? They should apologise and take action against him”, he added.