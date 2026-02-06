Home

Less than a month after Noida techie’s death, Delhi biker dies after crashing into pit on under-construction road in Janakpuri

A young biker died after plunging into an unmarked pit dug by civic authorities in Delhi, triggering outrage over road safety lapses and negligence at ongoing infrastructure work sites.

A man riding a motorcycle died on Friday evening after falling into an uncovered sewer pit near Janakpuri Extension area in West Delhi. Delhi Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The accident comes barely a month after one person died and two others were injured after their car fell into a flooded sewer pit in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

Who was the victim?

The victim has been identified as Kamal. He was riding his Apache RTR 200 bike to home after his office shift. Before leaving his office, Kamal spoke to his twin brother and told him he would reach home in ten minutes. Little did he know that his family would never see him alive again.

What happened next?

According to Kamal’s brother, the family waited for hours after he missed his call. “We knocked at neighbours’ doors and started searching for him. After visiting several police stations in the night, we came to know early morning that he was found dead in a sewer pit,” he added.

Where exactly did Kamal fall?

Delhi Police said that Kamal fell into a sewer pit which was being dug near his house. Apparently, the hole was dug by the Delhi Jal Board authorities for some construction work. While passing by that area on his motorcycle, Kamal lost his balance and fell into the pit.

Shocking !!! सड़क में गहरे गड्ढे में एक मासूम बाइक सवार गिर कर फँस गया, रात भर पड़ा रहा और मर गया नोएडा की घटना से दिल्ली की भाजपा सरकार ने कुछ नहीं सीखा। बस रोज़ झूठ बोला जाता है। जनकपुरी डिस्ट्रिक्ट सेंटर, दिल्ली pic.twitter.com/4WJr1tLdiI — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) February 6, 2026

Images of the deceased man lying beside his motorcycle at the bottom of the pit have gone viral on social media. “His family members had no idea about his whereabouts until morning,” the police added.

Residents claimed that there were barricades around the area and warning boards to prevent any untoward incident. They added that either the boards fell down or Kamal was negligent while crossing the spot.

Reactions poured in over Kamal’s death

Delhi’s Minister of Home Affairs Ashish Sood said he was “deeply pained” by the incident. “I have asked the Delhi Jal Board and Traffic police to submit a report within 48 hours. The incident will be probed by a committee which will also look into norms related to public safety during such digging works and submit recommendations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kamal’s family members and friends slammed authorities for the mishap and said they will fight for justice. “He was a law-abiding citizen who never crossed the speed limit. Who is responsible for his death?” one of his friends questioned.

