New Delhi: Hours after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was detained on her way to visit the families of the victims who were shot in the firing massacre in UP’s Sonbhadra earlier this week, her husband Robert Vadra spoke in her defense.

In a Facebook post, Robert Vadra termed Priyanka Gandhi’s “arrest” unconstitutional. “The way my wife & congress leader, Priyanka has been arrested, is completely unconstitutional. No documents were produced for the arrest,” he said.

“This is a complete abuse of law in every respect. Is it a crime to visit the family of the deceased? Does this government wants to suppress every voice that sides the truth,” he added.

Further, Vadra appealed the UP government to “let democracy be a democracy and not a dictatorship” while urging them to immediately release Priyanka Gandhi.

Priyanka, who is also the Congress-in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, was seen sitting on the roadside in Mirzapur near Sonbhadra where she was stopped from visiting the families of the injured.

Notably, a total of 29 people have been arrested with the case for the mass murder, a single barrel gun, three double-barrel guns, and a rifle was seized from Umbha village, where the incident happened. The deceased included three women while at least 24 others were injured.

In wake of the attack, the Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a three-member committee to probe the ownership of the land that led to the clash, said reports on Friday. This committee has been directed to submit its report in ten days’ time.