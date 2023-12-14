Home

“Let Him Be Hanged…” Says Father Of Intruder Responsible For Lok Sabha Security Breach

In a massive security breach, two intruders jumped from the visitors' galleries and opened tear gas in the Lok Sabha, causing commotion. The father of one of the intruders, Manoranjan has said, 'Let him be hanged..'

Father Of Manoranjan, One Of The Intruders Of Parliament Security Breach

New Delhi: December 13 was the anniversary of the Parliament Attack that took place in the year 2001 but on this day, this year, another major security breach in the Parliament shocked the country. In an extremely shocking turn of events, two intruders jumped from the visitors galleries, into the main hall of the Lok Sabha where the Parliament Winter Session 2023 was going on. The two men then opened tear gas in the hall which was yellow in colour. Even though the intruders have been arrested by the police, the exact reason for this breach has still not been revealed. The father of one of the intruders, Manoranjan, acknowledged that his son was “wrong” and stated that he should be “hanged” if he had committed any wrongdoing for society.

Intruder’s Father States ‘He Should Be Hanged’

“He is wrong. A child should not do this. If my son has done anything good, of course, I support him, but if he has done something wrong, I strongly condemn it. Let him be hanged if he has done something wrong for society,” Devraj, father of Manoranjan, said on Wednesday. Delhi Police sources said that initial investigations revealed that all four people and one unidentified fifth person came from outside the national capital and stayed at the residence of a man in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police officials said that Neelam and Amol, who were detained from outside Parliament in front of Transport Bhawan, in preliminary investigations, revealed that they were not carrying mobile phones or any other identity proof. Both have refused to have any connection with any organisation, they said. Earlier in the day yesterday, senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau visited the new Parliament building, where the major security breach happened.

Here’s How The Plan Was Hatched

According to the police, six people residing in different cities, hatched the plan via social media to intrude into Parliament. The six suspects got together at a flat in Gurugram, Haryana and on Wednesday executed their plan on the anniversary of the December 13, 2001 attack. Two of them — Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened smoke canisters, triggering panic among the MPs, while their accomplices — Neelam and Amol Shinde — sprayed coloured gas from canisters and shouted slogans outside the Parliament building.

As per police sources, Lalit Jha and Vishal Sharma are two other suspects involved in the plan. Vishal has been detained from Gurugram in Haryana while Lalit is on the run. All of them stayed at the rented house of Vishal Sharma and his wife Rakhi at Sector 7 in Gurugram.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.