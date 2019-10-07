New Delhi: Three top terrorist organisations namely Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) have planned to carry out terror attacks in various parts of India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, stated news agency ANI on Monday. The terrorists have been asked to ensure a shutdown in the Kashmir Valley, added the report.

The Pakistan army and Islamic State (ISI) have allegedly assured support to the terror groups to execute the pre-planned political and police killings. Having accessed an exclusive document, news agency ANI said that a meeting was organised in an unknown location in Pulwama last week. During the meeting, the three terror groups were briefed about the future strategy and the operational responsibilities assigned to them by their masters.

As per news agency ANI, the exclusive document read: “JeM has been assigned the responsibility of carrying out the attack along the national highway. LeT has been given responsibility to carrying the attack on interior security installations while as HM has been assigned the task to ensure shutdown and Police/Political killings.”

While JeM will reportedly attack India’s highway and LeT on the country’s interior security installations, the Hizbul Mujahideen has been asked to create unrest among the local people, said the document.

In view of the terror threats, security forces have been asked to abide by the standard operating procedures and co-ordinate constantly with intelligence agencies, local police and Indian Army.

Many countries including the United States have recently expressed concerns on a possible terror attack on India by Pakistani terrorists. In fact, the Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Randall Shriver cited Indian government’s abrogation of Article 370 which offered special status to Jammu and Kashmir as a trigger for a possible terror attack.

In the month of September, Dilbagh Singh had told news agency ANI, “Pakistan-sponsored terrorist outfits, especially Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen have been pressuring people not to carry out their daily chores. They forced people to close shops and petrol pumps, but pumps are open and we have ensured that shops are open wherever people want to open them.”