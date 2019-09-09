Srinagar: The intelligence is apprehending an attack by four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants on army camps and military stations in Jammu and Kashmir, sources told Zee News.

As per the latest inputs, terrorists may target Bari Brahmana camp of Samba District, Sunjwan and Kaluchak Army camps of Jammu.

The intel has also suggested that terrorists are planning to enter Jammu from Shopian for carrying out attacks.

More details are awaited.

On August 29, in the wake of intelligence inputs about the infiltration of Pakistan trained commandos through Kutch, security was beefed up at the Kandla port in Gujarat. As per inputs, Pakistani commandos had infiltrated into Indian territory through Kutch area, via sea route to create a communal disturbance or terrorist attack in Gujarat.

A few days ago, intelligence had also warned of planned terror attacks by the infiltrators at places of worship and other vital installations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. As a result, the police had beefed up security at places of worship, railway stations and other places where there is a large concentration of people.