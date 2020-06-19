Delhi metro Latest News: Delhi Metro was supposed to resume operations in the third phase of the unlock. No date was announced. But it was presumed that the resumption of the metro services won’t take place before August. But now that the number of cases is increasing in a worrying rate every day, and the resumption of educational institutions has been pushed back to August, it’s not clear when Delhi Metro will be on the track again. Also Read - Unlock 1, Day 5 Updates: Delhi Records 1,330 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Tally Over 26,000; Death Toll Mounts to 708

Hi Himanshu, thank you for reaching out to us. Metro services shall be resumed as per government directions. We shall update the information on our social media channels. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) June 18, 2020

But commuters are writing to Delhi Metro every day on social media platforms. One user wrote this: “Resume the metro please. Let my wife go to office. A husband humble request.”

DMRC didn’t laugh it off. With all seriousness, it wrote back the same thing it’s writing to every user. “Thank you for reaching out to us. Metro services shall be resumed as per government directions. We shall update the information on our social media channels.”

Delhi Metro services have been shut since March 25 — the beginning of the lockdown.

There were speculations that metro operations would resume along with the domestic flight operations. But opening the metro poses a greater health risk.