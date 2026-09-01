‘Let people decide’: Tamil Nadu minister Vijay Balaji challenges DMK over new Pongal 4-Muzham dhotis

The free dhoti and saree distribution programme is carried out around Pongal and is aimed at providing traditional clothing to eligible beneficiaries across the state.

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'Let people decide': Tamil Nadu minister Vijay Balaji challenges DMK over new Pongal 4-Muzham dhotis

Tamil Nadu Handlooms Minister M Vijay Balaji had challenged DMK members in the Assembly to wear the older eight-muzham dhotis during Pongal if they believe those dhotis are better in quality than the new four-muzham ones proposed by the state government. The minister made the remark while replying to DMK MLA S Austin, who questioned the quality of the dhotis planned for distribution under the free dhoti and saree scheme for Pongal 2027.

Austin had raised concerns that the four-muzham dhotis could be of poorer quality because of the price at which the government had finalised them.

Responding to the criticism, Balaji said there would be no issue if the opposition believed the older dhotis were better.

He said government ministers and MLAs would wear the new four-muzham dhotis during Pongal, while DMK members could wear the earlier eight-muzham version. People could then judge the quality of both, he said.

Balaji also explained the reason behind changing the design. According to the minister, the government received several requests from the public for a different design after the same type of dhoti and saree had been distributed for nearly 12 years.

The minister said the decision was therefore taken in response to public feedback rather than to compromise on quality.

He added that weavers he met during his recent visit to Nagercoil had also welcomed the change and assured the government that they would support the initiative.

The free dhoti and saree distribution programme is carried out around Pongal and is aimed at providing traditional clothing to eligible beneficiaries across the state.