‘Let Sadhus manage Ram Mandir’: Hanumangarhi Mahant amid Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row

Hanumangarhi Temple Mahant Dharmadas said the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya should be "managed by sadhus and seers" instead of the existing Trust.

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‘Let Sadhus manage Ram Mandir’: Hanumangarhi Mahant amid Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row| Image: ANI

Ayodhya: Ayodhya’s Ram Temple should be “managed by sadhus and seers” instead of the existing Trust, said Hanumangarhi Temple Mahant Dharmadas amid the ongoing donation embezzlement case. He said that the Trust should manage the accounts, while the temple’s religious and administrative affairs should be managed by saints.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is currently managing the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Mahant Dharmadas also called for the recovery of all allegedly embezzled funds in the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

What Did Hanumangarhi Temple Mahant Dharmadas Say?

Speaking to ANI, Dharmadas said, “We do not want a Trust, we want sadhus and seers to take care of the system. They can have a Trust to take care and maintain accounts but the system inside and outside the temple should be looked after by sadhus.”

Calling for the restoration of the traditional system of temple administration, he said, “We demand that the ancient system be reinstated and the management be handed over to sadhus and seers. In ancient times, sadhus and seers used to perform puja there, but now a pass needs to be obtained for movement there. All these people removed everyone else. Is that good?”

Letter To PM

The Hanumangarhi Mahant said he and other seers intended to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue but had to postpone their planned press conference after they were unable to secure an appointment with the District Magistrate.

“We want to meet the DM for writing to the PM. We could not get a time to meet, so we cancelled our press conference. We will do it later,” he said.

Referring to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Dharmadas said, “Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was appointed as a Trustee. But he was physically not very well, so only these people carried on the work. The result of their work is before all of us to see.”

On the alleged donation embezzlement case, he said, “Eight people have been arrested but everything should be recovered. May God give them wisdom.”

14 Days Of Judicial Custody

14 days of judicial custody. The court’s decision follows a high-intensity investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Police into reports of financial irregularities and the misappropriation of funds and offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the case, which has triggered a massive political slugfest in Uttar Pradesh. Opposition parties are criticising the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the handling of the temple’s finances.

(with ANI inputs)