New Delhi: Two days after the Centre banned 59 Chinese app including the famous TikTok, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday called it a great opportunity and said let he dependence on foreign apps stop.

Issuing a statement, the Union minister asked the Indian firms to come up with good apps.

"In the wake of the ban which we have imposed, I think it is a great opportunity. Can we come up with good apps made by Indians? Let the dependence on foreign apps, with their own agenda for a variety of reasons, stop," the Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT said.

In the wake of the ban which we have imposed…I think it is a great opportunity. Can we come up with good apps made by Indians? Let the dependence on foreign apps, with their own agenda for a variety of reasons, stop: RS Prasad, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics&IT pic.twitter.com/GOC4vFewsM — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

The development comes after the Centre on Monday banned over 59 Chinese apps, including the hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India. The centre said that these apps were posing threat to the defence, security of state and public order of the country.

Reacting to India’s ban on these apps, China on Tuesday expressed strong concern and said the Indian government has the responsibility to uphold the legal rights of global investors.

The move to ban these apps comes in the wake of the current standoff between the armies of both the countries along the Line of Actual control in eastern Ladakh.

Issuing a statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that China has noted the press release issued by the Indian side with strong concern and is now verifying the situation.

“I want to stress that the Chinese government always asks the Chinese businesses to abide by international rules, local laws and regulations in their business cooperation with foreign countries,” he said.

After banning the apps, the Centre on Monday had said that it has invoked its power under section 69A of the IT Act and rules, and has decided to block 59 apps in view of information available that they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.