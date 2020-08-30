New Delhi: Extending his push for home-grown toy manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 68th Mann ki Baat urged Indian manufacturers to develop local toys, which will give wings to Indian kids’ innovation and creativity. Also Read - Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Our Farmers Proved Their Mettle Even During These Trying Times of Corona, Says PM

Quoting Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, PM Modi said toys should be incomplete so that kids can complete them in their imagination. "Expensive foreign-made toys severed our children from others, destroyed the concept of collective gaming," the PM said.

Toy manufacturing has a market of Rs 7 lakh crore, but India's footprint in this huge market is negligible, the PM said adding that the new National Education Policy lays emphasis on developing a child's mind through gaming.

A week ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had convened a meeting with senior ministers and officials to discuss ways to boost ‘Vocal for Local’ in the toy manufacturing sector.

Prime Minister had said toys aligned with Indian culture and ethos should be used as pedagogical tools across all AnganwadiCentres and Schools for all-round development of children.