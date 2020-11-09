Bengaluru: Expressing his strong reservation against calls for eco-friendly Ganesha festival and noiseless Diwali, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday said let there also be noiseless Fridays, bloodless Bakr-Id and crackerless New Year’s Eve celebrations, as he Also Read - BMC Bans Bursting of Firecrackers at Public Places in Mumbai; Allows Phooljhadi, Anar For Two Hours on Diwali

“Hindus come together on festivals of Ganesha, Dasara-Durga Pooja and Deepavali- that come once a year, but when festivals come we are preached to celebrate eco-friendly Ganesha festival and noiseless Deepavali,” Yatnal tweeted. Also Read - No Rockets or Bombs This Diwali: NGT Imposes Total Ban on All kinds of Firecrackers in Delhi-NCR Till Nov 30

The MLA from Vijayapura said, here on, along with eco-friendly Ganesha festival and noiseless Deepavali, let’s also celebrate noiseless Friday, bloodless Bakrid and crackerless December 31 night. Also Read - NGT to Pronounce Order on Firecracker Ban Today Amid Rising Pollution and COVID-19 Cases

“Let there be- no blood on Bakrid, no bursting of crackers on December 31 night, no use of speakers on Fridays, and no bursting of crackers on streets. We will light lamps in our houses and let them perform namaz without speakers and not on roads,” the former Union Minister added.

Yatnal’s comments come ahead of Diwali later this month and many States banning use of crackers during the festival citing the COVID situation and air pollution.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to the people to celebrate Deepavali in a simple way using “green crackers” after indicating that the government would ban fireworks due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)