Mysuru: A JDS leader on Tuesday sought to absolve the BJP of all the allegations of poaching the alliance MLAs in Karnataka. Allaying all charges that the PM or Home Minister Amit Shah were behind the resignation of two Congress MLAs, JDS leader G T Devegowda said here, “PM Modi or Amit Shah are not involved in resignation of the two MLAs. Destabilizing Karnataka government is not in hands of state BJP leaders. BJP can only form the government if Modi gives directions to state leaders. No one else can do it. Nobody should point fingers towards the BJP.”

On the JDS-Congress crisis, Devegowda said, “Nobody in JDS resigned. Ramesh Jarkiholi’s resignation issue is not new. I don’t know what’s the problem with Anand Singh. We can’t throw mud on others for Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarakiholi’s resignation.”

Notably, two Congress MLAs, Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi, had submitted their resignations a day ago.

While Jarkiholi had complained that his party had ignored his seniority after dropping him from the Cabinet last year, Singh claimed he was protesting against the coalition government’s plans to sell 3,667 acres of land in Ballari to JSW Steel Ltd.

Devegowda’s comment is in complete contrast of what the Chief Minister, JDS’s H D Kumaraswamy, has been alleging all along. Currently in the US, Kumaraswamy commented on the recent resignations and tweeted, “I have been observing all the affairs of the state ever since BJP is attempting to destabilize the government.”

To add fat to the fire, Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa had also reportedly said that his party would “explore the possibilities of forming the new government if Congress-JD(S) alliance collapses”.

While insisting that his party wasn’t out to destabilise the government, Yeddyurappa was quoted by a portal as saying, “Even I have heard about his (Anand Singh’s) resignation through media… If the government falls on own its own, we will explore the possibilities of forming the new government but there is no question of fresh elections.”