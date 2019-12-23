Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called upon opposition parties and senior leaders of the country to unite against the Citizenship Amendment Act and sought to chalk out a plan to ‘save the democracy’.

In a letter to Chief Ministers of states ruled by opposition parties and senior leaders of principal opposition parties, Banerjee said: “Let us all meet and chalk our a concerted plan to protect and save our democracy.”

Describing the present situation arising out of protests in the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act as ‘serious’, she urged all the non-BJP parties to come together and rise against the ‘draconian regime’ of the central government.

Sources said that the letter was sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah among others.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to NCP chief Sharad Pawar stating,"Let us all meet and chalk out a concerted plan to protest and save our democracy." #CitizenshipAmendmentAct (File pics) pic.twitter.com/dM5QsPm01t — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

“Today, I write this letter to you with grave worries in my mind. The citizens of this country irrespective of caste and creed, particularly the woman and children, farmers, workers and members of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs and minorities are in the grip of fear and panic for the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide NRC. The situation is very serious,” Banerjee’s letter said.

“Today, more than ever, we need to rise against this draconian regime in a united manner. I sincerely and honestly request all my senior leaders and all the political outfits to stand up against this in a concerted and united manner; let us create peaceful and meaningful opposition to these unholy efforts by the Centre and save Indias democratic soul,” she added.

Last week, Mamata Banerjee, who has been the most vocal critic of the Centre over the twin moves, had conducted four anti-CAA, anti-NRC rallies in Kolkata in four days.