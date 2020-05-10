New Delhi: Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, an association of imams in West Bengal on Sunday has written a letter to state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to extend the lockdown till May 30. Also Read - Amid War of Words With Centre, West Bengal Gives 'Green Signal' to Ten Trains to Enter State

Writing the letter, the Bengal Imams' Association, said that the people need to survive first and the festivities can wait for some time. They have further urged the Bengal CM not to withdraw the lockdown before Eid, which is on May 25.

Association's chairman Md Yahya urged Mamata Banerjee to extend the lockdown at least till May 30. In the letter, he wrote that they have sacrificed a lot and they shall do so once again but they don't need festivities at this time of corona crisis.

The association members also demanded that the lockdown should not be relaxed before May 30 at any cost. They, in the letter, urged the CM to raise the same concern before the Central government. However, they extended their support to Mamata-led TMC government, saying the Muslim leadership will firmly stand by the state administration.

To combat coronavirus cases in the state, the West Bengal government on Saturday formed teams to support surveillance and monitoring of treatment at five hospitals treating COVID-19 patient.

Issuing an order, the state government said that the team members will pay regular visits to these hospitals and send reports to the health department. And then the feedback and suggestions will be duly recorded and acted upon by the state government for appropriate remedial measures.

Moreover, the state government has also constituted a team for guidance on containment activities in different districts of the state.