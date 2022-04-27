New Delhi: A letter delivered at the Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station in Kapurthala, Punjab earlier on Wednesday has threatened to blow up major railway stations in Punjab. The letter also said that a few famous religious sites, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Governor Banwarilal Purohit would also be targeted/killed.Also Read - Regular Review, Adequate Hospital Beds: Here’s How Punjab Prepares to Tackle COVID Surge, 4th Wave

The police said that the CCTV footage is being examined to look for any clues about the despatcher of the threatening letter while investigations at other levels are also being carried on. Also Read - Punjab Master Cadre Recruitment 2022: Registration Last Date Extended Till May 5. Apply For 4161 Posts at educationrecruitmentboard.com

“A Threat letter was received by the post today mentioning that major railway stations like Sultanpur Lodhi, Ferozepur, and Jalandhar will be blown up by May 21 to avenge. It mentioned that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and few other individuals will also be attacked,” said Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station Station Master. Also Read - AAP Govt In Punjab Withdraws Security Cover To 184 Ex-Ministers, Former MLAs And Other VIPs

Security has been beefed up across Punjab and the Punjab Police has been put on a high alert.

Reportedly, the letter was handed over to the ticket clerk by the postman posted at the station.

(With agency inputs)