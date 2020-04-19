New Delhi: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday took a sarcastic jibe at actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel and Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan, saying that their cases show that the level of hatred among people is on a rise. Also Read - Farah Khan Ali Writes to Kangana Ranaut, Explains How Rangoli Chandel Implied 'Genocide of Muslims' in Her Tweets by Using 'Nazis'

“The level of hatred among people is increasing. Tests should also be conducted to check this level of hatred. #AjazKhan #RangoliChandel,” the Congress Rajya Sabha MP tweeted last evening. Also Read - Bigg Boss Fame Ajaz Khan Arrested by Mumbai Police After 'Muslim is Responsible For Any Incident' Rant on Facebook Live

Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account was recently suspended after she posted what was seen as a ‘hate tweet’ against a particular community, in which she lashed out at those involved in the Moradabad stone pelting incident on doctors and policemen.

Ajaz Khan, meanwhile, was arrested by Mumbai Police last evening after he posted a Facebook Live video in which he ranted about how the Muslim community is being held responsible and targeted for everything happening in the country.

Notably, in the wake of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation coming to light, as well as repeated incident of attacks on frontline COVID-19 fighters, there have been incidents of ‘discrimination,’ as well as physical violence against Muslims in some parts of the country.

Several high-profile figures, including wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat, have come under-fire for their alleged anti-Muslim tweets.

Kangana, meanwhile, jumped to the defence of her sister, as well as Babita Phogat, releasing a video on Saturday, in which she appealed to the government to ‘take action’ against Twitter and ‘and make sure that it doesn’t shut those people from the platform who are talking about their nation and promoting nationalism.’

As per the official figures of the Government of India, the Tablighi Jamaat has contributed to nearly 30% of the overall COVID-19 cases in the country.