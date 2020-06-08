New Delhi: Soon after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overruled the AAP government’s order to reserve government-run hospitals for Delhiites, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday alleged that the BJP pressurised the LG to overrule the Delhi government’s decision. Also Read - Telangana TS SSC Exams 2020 Cancelled: 10th Class Students Across State to be Promoted Based on Internal Marks

Issuing a statement, Sisodia said now the priority will not be given to people of Delhi in Delhi hospitals. He also asked as to why is BJP doing politics over COVID-19 and trying to fail the policies of state governments.



He said that the decision was taken by the Delhi government after thorough deliberations so that people of Delhi could get beds and treatment. He also added that Chief Minister Kejriwal had planned on how many beds were needed for how many cases and how they will be arranged.



On the other hand, Kejriwal said that LG Saheb’s order has created a huge problem and challenge for the people of Delhi.

“Providing treatment for people coming from all over the country during Coronavirus pandemic is a big challenge. We will try to provide treatment to all,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The development comes after Lt Governor Anil Baijal overruled the AAP government’s order to reserve Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis.

He had cited the report of a panel which stated that Delhi will need 15,000 beds by the end of June and if people of other states are allowed to get treatment, all beds here will be occupied within just three days.