New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's directives on hospitals will be implemented in letter and spirit."This is not the time for dissent," he asserted.

"This is not the time to fight with each other and do politics. This is the time for all governments and organisations to stand together to defeat Coronavirus," Arvind Kejriwal said as he addressed the media today. "LG's directives will be implemented in letter and spirit, this is not the time for disagreements or arguments," he added.

The development comes a day after the Lieutenant Governor overruled the two controversial orders of the AAP government on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites and allowing COVID-19 test of only symptomatic patients.

All government, private hospitals and nursing homes and clinics situated in the national capital of Delhi have to extend medical facilities to all COVID-19 patients coming for monitoring and treatment without any discrimination of being resident or non-resident of Delhi, the LG had said in his order.

Prior to this, Arvind Kejriwal had announced that hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the coronavirus crisis due to the likely rise in cases in the national capital in the coming days.

Also, all nine categories people, including asymptomatic, as prescribed by the ICMR should be examined in the national capital, according to another order by the LG.

The Delhi government had earlier issued testing guidelines making it mandatory only for symptomatic patients to be tested for COVID-19.

On Monday night, the health department set aside its two orders after the LG’s action.