New Delhi: Father of one of the convicts on death row in the 2012 Delhi Gang Rape case has filed a complaint against the victim’s friend, who is also the sole witness in the case, accusing him of lying and giving statements in the media after taking money.

Hira Lal Gupta, the father of Pawan Kumar Gupta, who is lodged in the Mandoli Jail, filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) southwest Delhi and RK Puram police station.

In the complaint, which he filed on November 2, Hira Lal Gupta said that he had come to know through social media on October 12 that Nirbhaya’s friend, who was made the sole eyewitness in the case, used to give statements for money. Further, he also questioned the police probe on the basis of which the four accused were convicted.

He also named two-three journalists as witnesses in the case. The development comes after a senior journalist, last month, claimed on Twitter that the said friend was taking money from channels for interviews; he also claimed to have made a sting video.

Citing the above development, the complainant also attached social media clippings with the plea, in which he also mentioned the journalist’s name.

Officials at the RK Puram police station have confirmed receiving the complaint.

The other three convicts in the case-Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur-are lodged in the Tihar Jail. Recently, Vinay Sharma filed a mercy plea before the President after the convicts were informed that they had exhausted all legal options and mercy plea before the President was the only option available to them.

The four were convicted and sentenced to death by the Delhi High Court in September 2013. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court’s judgement in May 2017 and in July last year, turned down the convicts’ review petition.