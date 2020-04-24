New Delhi: With a sharply rising number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus in India, it’s not certain whether the extended lockdown will be lifted on May 3, or what all relaxations will be allowed. But the CISF has formulated a business continuity plan, once it resumes operations. Also Read - PM Modi to Meet FM Sitharaman Today to Finalise Economic Stimulus, Who All Will be Benefitted?

Passengers using the Delhi Metro, post the resumption of operations, will have to take out any metallic item on their body before frisking, use face masks, have the 'Aarogya Setu' app, but those with flu-like symptoms won't be allowed, as per a proposal prepared by the CISF on Thursday.

The proposed measures will be implemented by the force "in consultation" with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and its controlling ministry of Urban Development.

As per the plan envisaged by the force, that deploys about 12,000 men and women personnel to guard over 160 metro stations, the services of the rail network should be resumed in a phased manner. Here is what the plan says:

1. The resumption of services should be in a phased manner.

2. Aarogya Setu app with inbuilt e-pass feature could be employed for identification of suspected persons (having COVID-19 infection). Persons with high risks for both spreading as well as contracting infections should be discouraged from using the metro.

3. Wearing the masks will be made mandatory.

4. There will be hand sanitisation or washing facility at the entry points.

5. Thermal screening of all entrants to be conducted at the entry point of stations and those found with abnormal temperatures will not be allowed to enter and persons with cold, cough and other flu-like symptoms will be denied entry.

6. All passengers will have to take out metallic items like belts and buckles before frisking and keep them in their bags which will be scanned by an x-ray machine. Those without bags but carrying metallic items will be provided trays as in the case of airport security.

7. No more crowding. Strict distancing norms will be followed throughout the station area and proper queuing area before the security screening point will be maintained.

8. At least two meters distance shall be maintained between the security screening place and line-up points and a meter between passengers waiting at the security screening place.

9. The CISF proposes to keep at least two personal protective equipment (PPE) suits at all metro stations “to handle a suspected passenger or baggage.”

10. Four PPE suits will be kept as standby. CISF personnel will wear regular uniforms with sleeves fully covered, gloves along with masks covering nose and mouth. Friskers and x-ray baggage screeners should additionally wear face shield or visor to protect their face especially eyes from exposure.

