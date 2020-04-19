New Delhi: Days after announcing lockdown 2.0 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tweeted a post that he wrote on his LinkedIn profile on the COVID-19 lockdown. He shared a few thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and hoped it would interest youngsters and professionals. Also Read - Covid-19 Fight: PM Modi Knows The Way Forward, Says Prakash Javadekar; More Relaxations Likely

"As the world battles COVID-19, India's energetic and innovative youth can show the way in ensuring healthier and prosperous future. Shared a few thoughts on @LinkedIn which would interest youngsters and professionals," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Sharing thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said it has been a topsy-turvy start to the third decade of this century where COVID-19 has brought with it many disruptions.

“Coronavirus has significantly changed the contours of professional life. These days, home is the new office. The Internet is the new meeting room. For the time being, office breaks with colleagues are history,” he said, adding, “I have also been adapting to these changes. Most meetings, be it with minister colleagues, officials and world leaders, are now via video conferencing.”

The statement from the PM comes at a time when the number of coronavirus cases in the country has gone up to 15,712 including 507 deaths. Addressing a press conference, the Health Ministry said that 1,334 cases and 27 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

PM Modi further said that to get ground-level feedback from various stakeholders, there have been video conference meetings with several sections of society. “There were extensive interactions with NGOs, civil society groups and community organisations. There was an interaction with Radio Jockeys too,” PM Modi said.

He said that there are a few creative videos by the film stars of India conveying a relevant message of staying home. “Our singers did an online concert. Chess players played chess digitally and through that contributed to the fight against COVID-19. Quite innovative!,” he said.

He also said that the workplace is getting Digital First. And, why not? “After all, the most transformational impact of technology often happens in the lives of the poor. It is technology that demolishes bureaucratic hierarchies, eliminates middlemen and accelerates welfare measures,” he said.

“India has perhaps the largest infrastructure in the world. This infrastructure has helped us tremendously in transferring money directly and immediately to the poor and needy, benefiting crores of families, during the COVID-19 situation,” he said

Talking about the education sector, PM Modi said that there are many outstanding professionals already innovating in this sector.

“Invigorating technology in this sector has its benefits. The Government of India has also undertaken efforts such as the DIKSHA Portal, to help teachers and boost e-learning. There is SWAYAM, aimed at improving access, equity and quality of education. E-Pathshala, which is available in many languages, enables access to various e-books and such learning material,” he said.

He said that the need of the hour is to think of business and lifestyle models that are easily adaptable. “Doing so would mean that even in a time of crisis, our offices, businesses and commerce could get moving faster, ensuring loss of life does not occur,” he said.

He urged all to develop business models that attach primacy to care for the poor, the most vulnerable as well as our planet.

“We have made major progress in combating climate change. Mother Nature has demonstrated to us her magnificence, showing us how quickly it can flourish when human activity is slower. There is a significant future in developing technologies and practices that reduce our impact on the planet. Do more with less,” he said.

Talking about the effect of the pandemic, PM Modi said that the COVID-19 has made all realise the need to work on health solutions at low cost and large scale. “We can become a guiding light for global efforts to ensure the health and well-being of humanity. We should invest in innovations to make sure our farmers have access to information, machinery, and markets no matter what the situation, that our citizens have access to essential goods,” he said.

PM Modi said that the COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking.

“Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together. Unlike previous moments in history, when countries or societies faced off against each other, today we are together facing a common challenge. The future will be about togetherness and resilience. The next big ideas from India should find global relevance and application. They should have the ability to drive a positive change not merely for India but for the entire humankind,” he said.