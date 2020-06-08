New Delhi: Religious places, shopping malls, eateries and hospitality sectors across India threw their doors open to the public amid surge in coronavirus cases. Notably, opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places is part of the Narendra Modi-led government three-phased plan to gradually restart economic activities and reverse the countrywide lockdown enforced since March 25. Also Read - Schools Reopening in Delhi: 'Capital City in Community Transmission Stage, Schools Should Not Open Till Vaccine is Developed', Says Ajay Maken

However, these relaxations will not be permitted in containment zones, designated by authorities in the states.

Devotees across the country were seen reaching temples, churches, Eidgah Mosque and Gurdwaras across the country. Sanitizers were kept at the entrance and thermal screening of all devotees was done before they enter the temple.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath was also among the devotees. He offered prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple.

Besides, restaurants are also treading with caution ahead of reopening the outlets. The government has asked the restaurant owners to encourage a contactless mode of ordering and digital payments using e-wallets.

Not more than 50 per cent of seating capacity is permitted. Disposable menus are advised to be used. Restaurants have also been asked to encourage takeaways instead of dine-ins.

All staff who are at higher risk, i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and those who have underlying medical conditions, have been asked to take extra precautions.