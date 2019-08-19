Srinagar: The Government on Monday sought to trash allegations about law and order issues in J&K. Addressing media, J&K Director General of Information & Public Relations, Syed Sehrish Asgar said, “There has been no major law & order situation reported from across the Valley, life is returning to normal, the public, in general, has been cooperative.”

She added, “No incident of law and order has been reported in the Jammu region.”

On reports of violence, Asgar said, “Some rumours were spread yesterday by certain elements, the government urges people not to believe in any kind of rumour-mongering by the vested interests.”

Interestingly, just a day ago, J&K Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal had said, “We have received reports of hooligans and mischievous elements forcing shopkeepers in certain areas to keep their establishments close. This has been taken note of by law enforcing agency. Appropriate action will be taken.”

He said ‘minor’ reports of disturbances had come from areas where relaxations were not provided.

Meanwhile, media reports said a fortnight after the revocation of Article 370, the government had ‘reimposed restrictions in some parts of Srinagar after overnight clashes, even as it eased curbs in other areas’. A leading daily said that a ‘number of people were admitted to hospitals with pellet injuries after violent clashes broke out in the old city.’

On Monday, despite assurance from J&K administration that all necessary arrangements were in place to ensure the safety and security of the students, parents in the Valley did not send their children to schools. After 15 days of lockdown, some schools and government offices reopened after the administration stated that curbs were being lifted in a phased manner to avoid any untoward incident.

Reports suggested that there was minimal attendance in all schools except Kendriya Vidyalayas and the Police Public School in Bemina. However, teachers were present in most of the schools, said reports.