New Delhi: Raising hope amid the ongoing fight against COVID-19, Kerala has reported only one fresh case o Friday. What is more reassuring is that this is the second time in the week that only one case has been reported from the state. Now, the number of active cases in the state is 138. Another 78,000 people are under observation.

The solitary case reported on Friday is from Kozhikode. On April 15, the state had reported only one case of coronavirus infection, which has claimed two lives in Kerala.

Of the 10 people discharged today, six are from the worst affected Kasaragod, two from Ernakulam and one each from Alappuzha and Malappuram districts, a government press release said. "So far 255 people have been cured of the infection. With this there are only 138 active cases undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the state," the release said.

At least 78,454 people are under observation while526 are in various hospitals, the release said. The samples of 18,029 people with virus symptoms have been sent for testing. Of this 17, 279 results have returned negative.

While Kasaragod has 51 people undergoing treatment in hospitals, the neighbouring Kannur district has 47 in hospitals.

The country’s first three coronavirus cases had been reported from Kerala—all medical students from Wuhan, the Chinese city from where the global pandemic began.

(With PTI Inputs)