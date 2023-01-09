Light Drizzle Expected In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP On January 11-12, Monday Marked By Thick Fog

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that light drizzle is likely to occur over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP on the night of Jan 11 and morning of 12th January.

While thick fog engulfed national capital on Monday, light drizzle is expected on the night of Wednesday.

Cold Wave Latest Update: The national capital witnessed the worst fog of the season on January 9, with temperatures likely to remain between 14-16°C. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday said that light drizzle is likely to occur over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP on the night of Jan 11 and morning of 12th January.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day the weather agency had said that the national capital has recorded temperatures even lower than hill station like Manali. The temperatures reported in Delhi were lower than in most places of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Delhi witnessed cold wave conditions for the fifth consecutive day on Monday as very dense fog reduced visibility to just 25 metres, hitting road, rail and air traffic movement, officials said.

VISIBILITY DROPPED TO 25 METRES IN DELHI

The visibility levels dropped to 50 metres at the Palam observatory, near the IGI Airport, and 25 metres at the Safdarjung observatory and the Ridge weather station, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“Very dense fog very likely to continue in some/many parts during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours” an official statement by IMD said on Monday.

Satellite images showed a fog layer extending from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar through Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The minimum temperatures in the national capital rose marginally though. The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a minimum of 3.8 degrees Celsius as against 1.9 degrees on Sunday, which is the lowest in January in two years and the second lowest in the month since 2013.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees, 3.2 degrees and 3.3 degrees.

It (Monday) was the fifth consecutive day that Delhi’s minimum temperature was lower than most hill stations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, including Chamba (8.7 degrees), Dalhousie (9 degrees), Dharamshala (9.2 degrees), Shimla (10.3 degrees), Manali (6 degrees), Kangra (8.9 degrees), Dehradun (6.5 degrees), Mussoorie (11.3 degrees), Nainital (6 degrees), Mukteshwar (7.6 degrees) and Tehri (9.2 degrees), according to the IMD.

A senior IMD meteorologist said short-term relief is likely after a couple of days under the influence of back-to-back western disturbances.

The IMD said the foggy weather may lead to road accidents and advised people to drive slowly and use fog lights. It said there are chances of tripping of power lines in areas witnessing very dense fog. Long exposure to dense fog may cause respiratory problems for people having asthma bronchitis and other lung-related health problems, it said.