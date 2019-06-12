New Delhi: After witnessing soaring high mercury for more than a week and the highest temperature hitting the mark of 48 degrees in Delhi, the national capital can look forward to light showers and dust storms today.

Parts of the city witnessed drizzles on Tuesday morning while the maximum temperature was recorded at 44.5 degrees Celsius. The meteorological department has predicted a cloudy sky on Wednesday and light rain accompanied by dust storm or thunderstorm. There has also been a sudden rise in the wind speed since Wednesday morning.

On Monday, the capital city recorded a mercury rise of 48 degrees Celsius in Palam area, while Ridge station was the hottest station at 46.9 degrees Celsius. This is the highest temperature in the city since May 26, 1998.

For the past two weeks, north India has been struggling with an unrelenting heat wave where 11 out 15 hottest places on earth were recorded in India, a weather monitoring site reported.

Monsoon has hit the southern coast of India, while Maharashtra and Gujarat are under red alert as Cyclone Vaayu has made landfall along the western coast.