New Delhi: Delhi and its adjoining areas on Sunday woke up to cloudy skies which soon led to light rains in the national capital, along with its adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Towards the afternoon, there was another spell of light rain, which, however, was preceded by a dust storm.

As per a release by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi would, on Monday, once again witness generally cloudy skies and fresh rains. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the national capital, would be between 24 degree celsius and 38 degree celsius respectively, too, has been forecast.

In its all-India weather warning bulletin for April 27, the IMD has forecast that states like Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Hiamchal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, would, on Monday, witness thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds.

Today, however, Delhi-NCR wasn’t the only region to witness rains, as showers also lashed cities like Chennai and Patna.

Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has announced a complete lockdown in Chennai from April 26 to April 29, between 6 AM & 9 PM. Visuals from Koyambedu bridge. pic.twitter.com/T2CedLujhO — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

Delhi, along with the rest of the country, is currently in the middle of the nationwide lockdown, announced to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Incidentally, on March 24, the day the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the national capital had witnessed a similar, sudden change in weather.

(With agency inputs)