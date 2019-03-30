New Delhi: Light showers greeted Delhiites early Saturday evening after the day recorded nearly 37 degree Celsius, marking it as the hottest day of March. The rains accompanied by thunderstorm helped dip the temperature to 34.12 Celsius and pegged humidity at 43, whereas the wind speed is reported to be at 5.1KPH.

Light showers lash parts of Delhi; Visuals from South Avenue area

It was a sunny Saturday morning with the minimum temperature recorded two notches above the season’s average at 20.2 degrees Celsius, the weather office said, while warning that the mercury was likely to increase.

“The sky was clear in the morning. It is likely to turn cloudy in the later part of the day, with a possibility of light rains as well,” an Indian Meteorological Department official said. At 8.30AM, the humidity was recorded at 68 per cent.

On Friday, the minimum temperature has recorded a notch above the season’s average at 18.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 36.9 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal.