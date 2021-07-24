New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall in the parts of Delhi and NCR on Saturday.Also Read - Delhi Rains: Heavy Downpour in Parts of National Capital Brings Respite From Blistering Heatwaves, Mercury Dips | Watch

The thunderstorms are predicted in the adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh in the next two hours, the IMD said.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, NCR ( Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during next 2 hours,” said the IMD in a tweet.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday after a heavy spell a day before that saw waterlogging in several parts of the city.

(With inputs from ANI)