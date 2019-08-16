New Delhi: The national capital is likely to receive light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorm on Friday. According to MeT, the situation will prevail for the next two days.

“There are possibilities of moderate to heavy rains across the national capital on weekend,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, the regional weather forecasting head of the IMD.

It was a sultry day in Delhi on Thursday with rains in parts of the national capital in the morning hours.

“The maximum temperature settled at 34.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the minimum was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal,” the official said, adding that the humidity levels oscillated between 100 and 62 per cent.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded 10.8 mm of rainfall, while the Palam observatory recorded 48 mm of rainfall, the official said. The department has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 34 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Friday.

