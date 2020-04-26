New Delhi: At least 12 people were killed when lightning struck them in Saran, Jamui and Bhojpur districts of Bihar on Sunday. The incident happened when some people were working in the field. As per media reports, the deceased are yet to be identified. Also Read - Four People Dead, 100 Injured From Lightning Strikes in Poland

Expressing grief over the incident, the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4-4 lakh to the families of those who died in the incident.

A state disaster management official was quoted as saying that 12 others suffered injuries after lightning struck them in Khalpura, a village in Bihar state’s Saran district. The official said that 9 villagers died on the spot and three later died in a hospital.

A similar incident had happened in July last year where 39 people in Bihar died due to lightning -during the monsoon season.