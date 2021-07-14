Ahmedabad: A lightning hit the flag atop the world-famous Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat’s Devbhumi-Dwarka district on Tuesday. While the flag got torn, no other damage was reported to the famous Lord Krishna’s temple structure or the people near or inside the temple premises. The lightning struck the temple amid heavy rains and a video of the incident is now making rounds on social media now.Also Read - Goa Election 2022: Uninterrupted, 300-units Free Electricity, Kejriwal Launches String of Poll Promises

Soon after the lightning struck, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a telephonic talk with the Devbhumi-Dwarka district administration after lightning struck the temple dedicated to Lord Krishna. As per a statement issued by the office of Shah in Gandhinagar, his Lok Sabha constituency, the lightning has not damaged the temple structure. Also Read - 73rd Emmy Nominations: Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking, Friends: The Reunion Nominated – See Full List

No one was injured in the incident, it said. The statement said Shah held a telephonic talk with the temple management as well as with the district collector on learning about the lightning strike. Also Read - It's Fun to be Involved in Partnerships With Her: Smriti Mandhana on Shafali Verma

WATCH:

Breathtaking Lightning strike at Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, Gujarat today.

😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/gUDqPFtv6W — JennyJain💖 (@missJen2515) July 13, 2021



Two videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. Though the lightning did not damage the structure, one of the videos showed the flag atop the temple was torn. The Dwarkadhish Temple is also known as the Jagat Mandir and is believed to be around 2,000 years old.

(With inputs from PTI)