New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good work to ‘looking for a needle in a haystack’, diverting from the pattern seen in recent days with several senior Congress leaders speaking in favour of the Prime Minister.

Senior party leaders like Jairam Ramesh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Shashi Tharoor have, in recent days, have publicly backed Prime Minister Modi.

Speaking to a news agency, the former Union Minister said, “From my point of view, it would be like looking for a needle in a haystack to find something good that the Prime Minister has done.”

On a further query, the senior Congress leader remarked, “Jairam Ramesh has said what he had to say. Each one of us articulates things in a manner which is suitable to them. As I said, for me saying something nice about Mr. Modi would be like looking for a needle in a haystack.”

The whole issue began when Jairam Ramesh, speaking at a book launch last month, said that Modi’s governance model was not a ‘complete negative story’ and that demonising Modi all the time will not help. Two days later, he was first backed by Singhvi and then Tharoor, who, in particular, has been attacked by his own party for his comments backing the Prime Minister.

Several senior leaders of Kerala Congress have said that the Thiruvananthapuram MP should join the BJP if he wants to make pro-Modi comments, while others have written to interim president Sonia Gandhi to step in and stop the leaders from making such statements.

The issue was later resolved after the Kerala Congress president accepted Tharoor’s ‘explanation.’