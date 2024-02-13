Like ‘International Borders’: Farmer Leader Accuses Haryana Govt Of Harassment As ‘Delhi Chalo’ Protests Face Heavy Barricading

Pandher highlighted the irony of the situation, stating that while the media has been quick to blame the farmers for blocking roads, it is actually the government itself that has been blocking the roads for the past few days.

Patiala: Farmers near Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana) for their 'Delhi Chalo' march, in Patiala district, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_13_2024_000039B)

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has expressed his disapproval of the heavy barricading along the borders of Punjab and Haryana amid the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. According to Pandher, the state borders have been transformed into what feels like international borders and has also accused the Manohar Lal Khattar government of harassing farmers in Haryana. Pandher made these remarks during a press conference in Fatehgarh Sahib district, just before the farmers’ march to Delhi. “It does not seem Punjab and Haryana are two states. It seems they have become the international border,” Pandher said.

The farmers participating in the march have several demands. They are seeking a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm laborers, farm debt waiver, withdrawal of police cases against farmers, justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Pandher highlighted the irony of the situation, stating that while the media has been quick to blame the farmers for blocking roads, it is actually the government itself that has been blocking the roads for the past few days. He clarified that the farmers have no intention of blocking roads, but the government’s actions have hindered their progress. “Even today we are not saying that we will block roads. The government itself has blocked roads for the past two-three days,” Pandher, who is the general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said.

Lashing out at the Haryana government, Pandher said Haryana has been turned into “Kashmir valley.” He alleged that the state government has sent policemen to every village to harass farmers and deployed water cannons.

Meanwhile, farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha plan is heading to Delhi from the Ambala-Shambhu, Khanauri-Jind and the Dabwali borders.

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who participated in the talks alongside Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, conveyed optimism about the talks. Munda indicated that a consensus had been achieved on most issues, with proposals put forth for the resolution of remaining concerns through the formation of a committee. “We are still hopeful that farmer bodies will hold talks,” he said.

The Centre agreed to withdraw cases against farmers from the 2020-21 agitation but failed to convince the leaders who demand a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), news agency PTI reported citing sources. There was an understanding to compensate families of deceased farmers from the previous protests, yet this did not suffice to halt the planned march.

