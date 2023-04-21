Home

New Delhi: An Air India pilot on a Dubai- Delhi flight allowed a woman friend to enter the cockpit, according to a complaint filed by a cabin crew member of the same flight who has alleged that safety norms were violated. Based on a complaint by an air hostess, India’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an investigation against the pilot, according to DGCA sources.

The incident is said to have happened on February 27. The complaint alleges that the captain of the flight wanted the crew to make sure the cockpit appeared welcoming before inviting his friend in, and asked that she be served food served in business class.

The complaint, accessed by ANI, alleged that the pilot of the Air India flight number AI-915 wanted the crew to create a “welcoming, warm and comfortable”, “living room” feel in the cockpit for his woman friend.

“The captain told me to go fetch some pillows from the bunk before Ms. XXX. reaches the cockpit to make her feel comfortable. The pilot said the cockpit should appear welcoming, warm and comfortable, as though he was preparing his living room for a lady friend. Also, asked me to take her drinks and snacks order and serve her,” the air hostess mentioned in the complaint copy accessed by ANI.

The complaint marked to the Air India Chief Executive officer Campbell Wilson and the DGCA alleges Violation of POSH (prevention of sexual harassment complaint), violation of DGCA CAR, violation of air safety, violation of AIR INDIA ops manual of AI-915/916.India’s aviation safety regulator DGCA said it has taken the complaint very seriously and has launched an investigation.”

DGCA is conducting an investigation into the matter. The Investigation team will examine the relevant facts,” the DGCA told ANI.

Air India statement

“We have taken serious note of the reported incident and investigations are underway in Air India. We have also reported the matter to the DGCA and are cooperating with their investigations. We have zero tolerance in aspects related to the safety and well being of our passengers and will take requisite action, ” Air India said in a statement.

As per the DGCA CAR (Civil Aviation Regulations) and the Air India Operations manual only authorised persons who have conducted preflight BA test (as applicable by rule) may enter the cockpit and sit there, provided they are on inspection or for purposes of flight safety only.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.