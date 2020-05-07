New Delhi: Addressing the nation on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged citizens to be an inspiration for one another and stay resolved in this battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - 93% Indians Are Stressed About Returning to Office Post Lockdown, Says Survey

Extending his wishes on the occasion of Buddha Purnima as he delivered his keynote address, PM Modi said, “It would have been my pleasure to be with you all in the celebrations (physically), but circumstances prevailing today do not permit us.” Also Read - Bihar News Today, May 7: What Social Distancing? Huge Crowd at Muzaffarpur Station as Kota Students Return Home

Highlighting the teachings of Lord Buddha, the Prime Minister said that its relevance is felt most in the trying times while the world fights a deadly viral infection. Also Read - Juventus Footballer Paulo Dybala Recovers From Coronavirus

“The world is passing through a tough phase…but we are determined in our fight against coronavirus,” PM Modi said.

“India is constantly working to help other countries across the globe and will continue to do the same. To stop after getting tired cannot be a solution to any problem. All of us have to fight together to defeat coronavirus,” he added.

The Prime Minister mentioned how the message and resolve to reduce problems of every life has always guided the culture of India.

“Lord Buddha contributed to the enrichment of Indian civilization and tradition. Buddha became his own light and also lit the lives of others in his journey of life,” he said.

“Buddha is the symbol of both the realization and self-realization of India. With this self-realization India is working in the interest of the humanity and the world, and will continue to do so,” PM Modi said.

Extending gratitude towards the corona warriors – healthcare workers, paramedical staff, police personnel or sanitation workers, and those in other essential services – the Prime Minister noted that they have sacrificed their comfort for the safety of all and deserve “appreciation and honour” for the same.