Limbdi Election 2022: BJP’s Kirtisinh Eyeing Second Term As Seat Prepares To Witness Triangular Fight
The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results to the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be announced on 8th December, 2022.
Limbdi Assembly Election 2022: Limbdi is an assembly constituency in Gujarat. In 2017, Indian National Congress’s Kolipatel Somabhai Gandalal won the election by defeating BJP’s Kiritsinh Jitubha Rana by a margin of 14,651 votes. That year, as many as 15 candidates were contesting for Limbdi assembly constituency seat. Limbdi was one of 77 seats won by the Congress.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai won from Surendranagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 277437 votes by defeating Koli Patel Somabhai Gandalal of the Indian National Congress.
Limbdi Assembly Election Candidates
- Ms Kalpana Karamsibhai Makwana, Congress
- Mayur Sakariya, AAP
- Kirtisinh Jitubha Rana, BJP
Gujarat Election Date 2022
The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.
- 1st Phase- December 1, 2022
- 2nd Phase- December 5, 2022
Gujarat Election Result Date 2022
The election results to the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be announced on 8th December, 2022.
