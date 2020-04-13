New Delhi: Amid reports of 2-week lockdown extension, Union ministers are set to resume work in their ministries from Monday, with an aim of kick-starting the economy. Besides the ministers, all officers of the joint secretary level and above will also be present in the ministries along with one-third of the essential staff from today, reports said. Also Read - Ahead of Lockdown Extension, Govt to Allow 15 Industries, Street Vendors to Operate in India With Focus on Revival of Economy

Officials have said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all ministers to start working from office from Monday, in a bid to instil confidence among the people that the government establishments are limping back to normalcy. Recently, PM Modi in a video conference had asked with ministers to come up with business continuity plans, apart from proposals to deal with the pandemic, which has infected more than 8,500 people across the country and has left 273 dead.

However during the lockdown, Health, Finance, Rural Development and Agriculture among other ministries were working, while activities of others were restricted.

Apart from Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, several ministers such as Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur were attending their offices during the lockdown.

Speaking to PTI, an official said that the government was not out of action during the lockdown, but now it is scaling up its activities. He asserted that the idea is to ease the process of lifting of lockdown so that ensuing period is hassle-free and the government has started doing its homework for the same.

Meanwhile, the Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14. There are indications that an extension in lockdown may come with certain relaxations to boost economic activities.