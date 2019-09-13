New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre if it is considering any move to link social media accounts with the 12-digit unique identity scheme, Aadhaar.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by social media giant Facebook, in which it had urged the SC to transfer to itself, four pleas pending in three High Courts seeking interlinking of Aadhaar with social media profiles to authenticate the identity of account users.

In its plea, Facebook had said that transferring the cases would help avoid the possibility of conflicting decisions from the High Courts.