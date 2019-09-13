Tamil Nadu contends that interlinking is needed to put a check on terrorist messages, fake news and pornography. It also claims that it is working with IIT-Madras professors to find a solution to trace the origin of WhatsApp messages. It has also argued against the transfer of cases to the SC, saying that in the Madras High Court, in which two of the pleas have been filed, has already held multiple hearings in the case.
The other two pleas, Facebook says, are with the Bombay High Court and the Madhya Pradesh High Court. It has objected to the proposal on the grounds that it violates the privacy policy of users. Further, it has sought a stay on the proceedings saying that conflicting decisions would adversely affect its platform used throughout India.
On August 20, the SC had issued notices to the Centre, Google, Twitter and YouTube asking them to reply by September 13 after which Friday’s hearing took place.