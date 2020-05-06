Lucknow: Following Delhi’s footsteps, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has now decided to impose a ‘corona tax’ on liquor. The BJP government in the state has also hiked the prices of petrol and diesel, CNN-News18 reported on Wednesday. The twin decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting in Lucknow today. Also Read - Finally! Punjab, Chhattisgarh Make Smart Move, Home-Deliver Liquor to Avoid Crowd

As per the estimates, ‘corona tax’ on liquor is likely to generate additional revenue of Rs 2,350 crore, the report said. “The country-made liquor will be costlier by Rs 5, while medium-level alcohol price will be hiked by Rs 10 for 180 ml, Rs 20 for 500 ml and Rs 30 for those above 500 ml,” the news channel reported State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna as saying. Also Read - After Liquor Bill Worth Rs 52,841 Goes Viral, Bengaluru Shop Owner Booked Under Excise Act

For premium brands, prices have been hiked by Rs 20 for 180 ml, Rs 30 for 500 ml and Rs 50 for those above 500 ml. For foreign branded liquor, Rs 100 will be charged extra for 180 ml, Rs 200 for 500 ml and Rs 400 for above 500 ml. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Liquor Shops Shut Again, Mumbai Back to Curfew as COVID-19 Cases Near 10,000-mark

Further, additional VAT (Value-Added Tax) of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and Rs 1 per litre on diesel will fetch an additional revenue of Rs 2,070 crore for the cash-starved state exchequer, Khanna stated.

Prior to this, the Delhi government had decided to impose a 70 per cent ‘Special Corona Fee’ on liquor.

“70 per cent ‘Special Corona Fee’ has been imposed on the MRP of liquor bottles. The new rate will be applicable from Tuesday,” a senior official had said.

The move is likely to boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.